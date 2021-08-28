Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Evergy alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $68.31 on Friday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.