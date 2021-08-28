Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the July 29th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.37 million, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

