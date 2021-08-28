EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Short Interest Up 98.7% in August

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the July 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

YAYO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 41,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,084. EVmo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 4.33.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

