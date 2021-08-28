Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 3,470 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 880.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $285.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

