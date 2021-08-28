Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 53,727 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 537.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,727 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $221,000. Diversified LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 72.8% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 91.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 93,534 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

