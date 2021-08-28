Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 6,750 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 372.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXMT. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $237,901. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.