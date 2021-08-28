Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $108.04.

