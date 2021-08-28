Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 39,904 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

