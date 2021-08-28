Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 38,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 29,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $124.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

