Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 880.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after buying an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after buying an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $285.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $291.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

