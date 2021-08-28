Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,470 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,583,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $484.70 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $490.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 167.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.