Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Cano Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CANO opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Cano Health Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

