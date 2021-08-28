Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 1,174 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $171.81 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.95.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

