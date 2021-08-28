Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.74% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $151,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,772 shares of company stock worth $5,789,766. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. 1,110,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,876. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

