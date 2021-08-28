Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

XGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

XGN stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499 in the last ninety days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 42.7% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 135,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

