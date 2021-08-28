Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 120.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 93.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.50.

In other news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $511.87 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $499.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

