Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708,730 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period.

SPTM stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $55.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93.

