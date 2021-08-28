Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 244 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $452.19. 4,025,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $452.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.