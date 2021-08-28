Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 332,383 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.4% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,780 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

