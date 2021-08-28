Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 827 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

