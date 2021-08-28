ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Cap of $928,952.71

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $928,952.71 and $4,965.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001879 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000157 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007855 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.