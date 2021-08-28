Exeedme Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $55.46 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00132587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00151419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.58 or 0.99919646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.41 or 0.06651990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.69 or 0.00996521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

