Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. Exelixis accounts for about 2.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Exelixis worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 388.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.43. 2,055,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,360. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

