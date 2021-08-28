Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,766 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,265,000 after acquiring an additional 321,107 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $296,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

EXPE opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.73.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.