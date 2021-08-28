Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 791,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,325 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises about 3.8% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.59% of Extra Space Storage worth $129,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.45. 484,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,099. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.61.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

