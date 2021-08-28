F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report sales of $306.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.67 million and the highest is $311.37 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $307.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

FNB stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

