F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,858. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $205.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.34. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

