Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s 6th Largest Position

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,803 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Facebook worth $518,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

