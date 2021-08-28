Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Gs Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 8.5% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.63. 11,219,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.