Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Markston International LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Markston International LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52,811 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 4.0% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock opened at $372.63 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.