FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $376.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $376.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.