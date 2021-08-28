FairGame (FAIR) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FairGame has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 313.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060907 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

