Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,736,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 583,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after buying an additional 87,226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

