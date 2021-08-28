FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:FAT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Kuick bought 2,000 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

