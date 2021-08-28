Fear Reaches Market Cap of $10.00 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00003143 BTC on exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and $2.42 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fear has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.58 or 0.00748701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00102588 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.