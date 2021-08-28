Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Federal Signal worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,866 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 268,426 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 104,984 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FSS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Federal Signal stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. 214,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,698. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

