Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the July 29th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,042,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FERN traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 79,726,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,209,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.01. Fernhill has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.03.

Get Fernhill alerts:

Fernhill Company Profile

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on mining and resources sector. The company was founded in April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fernhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fernhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.