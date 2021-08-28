Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the July 29th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,042,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FERN traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 79,726,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,209,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.01. Fernhill has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.03.
Fernhill Company Profile
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Fernhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fernhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.