Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,162 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for approximately 2.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Ferrari worth $82,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.32. The company had a trading volume of 98,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.67. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

