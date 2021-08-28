Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.20

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12.46 ($0.16). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 12.46 ($0.16), with a volume of 62,927 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.20. The company has a market cap of £26.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50.

About Filtronic (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.