Financial Contrast: Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

This table compares Toyota Motor and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 9.76% 12.76% 5.01% Lightning eMotors N/A -93.59% -6.01%

This table compares Toyota Motor and Lightning eMotors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $256.74 billion 0.95 $21.11 billion $14.99 11.60 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Toyota Motor and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Lightning eMotors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories. It is also involved in the development of intelligent transport systems. The Financial Services segment offers purchase or lease financing to Toyota vehicle dealers and customers. It also provides retail leasing through lease contracts purchase by dealers. The All Others segment deals with the design and manufacture and sale of housing, telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda on August 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.