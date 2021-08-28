Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 153.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,000,332. The stock has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

