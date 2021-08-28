Financial Survey: COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) versus Its Competitors

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is one of 878 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare COMPASS Pathways to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio COMPASS Pathways N/A -$60.33 million -8.97 COMPASS Pathways Competitors $1.71 billion $122.59 million -2.57

COMPASS Pathways’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than COMPASS Pathways. COMPASS Pathways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for COMPASS Pathways and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPASS Pathways 0 0 9 0 3.00 COMPASS Pathways Competitors 4956 18396 40114 773 2.57

COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus target price of $75.14, indicating a potential upside of 136.08%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 55.61%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPASS Pathways N/A -28.73% -27.89% COMPASS Pathways Competitors -3,586.60% -115.67% -26.56%

Summary

COMPASS Pathways competitors beat COMPASS Pathways on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cheshire, the United Kingdom.

