Financial Survey: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) versus SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 18.62% 12.30% 2.90% SITE Centers 9.73% 2.53% 1.08%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crown Castle International and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 0 4 8 0 2.67 SITE Centers 0 3 4 0 2.57

Crown Castle International presently has a consensus price target of $196.18, indicating a potential upside of 2.73%. SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.58%. Given Crown Castle International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown Castle International and SITE Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.13 $1.06 billion $6.78 28.17 SITE Centers $416.76 million 8.20 $35.72 million $0.99 16.36

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SITE Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats SITE Centers on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

