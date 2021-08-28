FintruX Network Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1,031.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

