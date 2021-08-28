FIO Protocol Hits Market Cap of $80.97 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $80.97 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001425 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001135 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 777,357,616 coins and its circulating supply is 350,391,204 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

