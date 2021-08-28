Firo Price Hits $7.48 on Top Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Firo has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.48 or 0.00015329 BTC on exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $91.54 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,241,655 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

