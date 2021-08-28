First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Bancorp of Indiana stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752. First Bancorp of Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.