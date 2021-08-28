First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FFIN stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 703,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,611 shares of company stock worth $1,747,954 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

