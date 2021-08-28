First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Buys C$25,042.46 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First National Financial alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 21,455 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10.

Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.19. First National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$31.36 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 4.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.33.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.