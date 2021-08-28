First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 393.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 32.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

